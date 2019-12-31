Gambia: Noor Aid Provides D1 Million Worth of Aid to Poor Gambians

'Noor Aid', a charitable organisation based in the United Kingdom and operating in The Gambia, last week provided support to needy people within Kombo North District in the West Coast Region.

The donated items includes 75 wheelbarrows, 40 mattresses, 700 bags of 25kg of rice, bottles of cooking oil, 20 sewing machines, 10 welding machines and packages of cube sugar. The donation is said to be worth D1.2m.

In his opening remarks, Ousman Darboe, Secretary General of Noor Aid Gambia said between the 7th and 12th of December 2019, the organisation distributed an additional 2,000 or more bags of rice to the needy in different locations across the country.

In his opening statement, Hashim Bharucha, the Director of Noor Aid said the situation they met the population of the country in, has inspired them to assist needy communities.

"I encourage the beneficiaries to always pray for those who provide the items, so that they can receive more in return in future," he said; that Noor Aid will also give out cash to support five hundred widows in different avenues.

According to him, this includes the construction of wells, distribution of food rations and cash amounting to over D6m to the poor and needy in different communities across the country.

For his part, Saikou Marong, the National Assembly Member for Latrikunda spoke at length on Noor Aid. He assured the organization's continuous support to assist the needy. He highlighted the importance of the distributed items which was not only limited to foodstuff but also equipment; adding that this will help enhance skilled works and will compliment Government's development efforts. Other speakers include Essa Darboe Director of 'Amana' and Ousman Jammeh, Country Director of Noor Aid.

Noor Aid is a charitable organisation that assists poor communities in Africa and Asia. Its project focuses mainly on the construction of wells, mosques, boreholes and madrassas in various communities in the country.