South Africa: Pair Arrested for Theft of R3 Million Worth of Fuel

30 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two suspects aged 38 and 43 were arrested on Sunday, 29 December 2019, for alleged theft of fuel valued at over R3million at a local Transnet Station in Warden.

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team apprehended the pair following an intelligence driven operation after information regarding four tankers reportedly transporting stolen fuel to Gauteng was received.

Four tankers laden with stolen diesel and petrol were intercepted near a farm in Presentkraal Street. They have been seized for further investigation.

The incident is one of many that are still under investigation by the Hawks which is now becoming a serious national threat.

The pair are expected to appear in the Warden Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 02 January 2020, to face charges of theft and damaging essential infrastructure.

