While the country was coming to terms with Saturday bombings that killed 90 plus at ex control junction same Saturday elsewhere near Tarabunka Hodan district two clan militia groups used heavy gunfire to fight for the control of this piece of land in between the two Kiosk.

Radio Dalsan Reporter Abdiwaxid Dahir visits the area and he saw neighborhood of the Tarabuunka fleeing the area to reach safe area.

Residents say 10 people were killed in the 2 days fighting.