Eritrea: Activity Assessment Meeting of PFDJ in Central Region

30 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The PFDJ in the Central region conducted annual activity assessment meeting on 27 and 28 December in Asmara. At the meeting it was reported that strengthening the Front will be one of the priority tasks for 2020.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of PFDJ in the Central region, Mr. Yosuf Saiq said that in 2020 the Front will exert strong effort in strengthening the PFDJ, safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as ensuring social justice.

Indicating that the effort demonstrated in supporting the families of martyrs as well as the campaign conducted to collect harvests attest the increased awareness of citizens, Mr. Yosuf called for reinforced participation in the nation building process.

Pointing out that more effort will be exerted to ensure social service provision in general and that of potable water supply, Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliay, Governor of the Central region said that the renovation of roads in Asmara will continue in the coming year.

In the same vein, the Secretary of the PFDJ, Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid conducted seminar to civil servant in the Central region on the objective situation in the homeland and programs for 2020.

Mr. Alamin said that improving the livelihoods of citizens and social service provision institutions are among the priority tasks for 2020.

Read the original article on Shabait.

