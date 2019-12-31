Somalia: Al-Shabaab Takes Credit for Deadly Attack in Mogadishu

31 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The militant group, Al-Shabaab, has officially claimed responsibility for Saturday's deadly truck bombing in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which killed almost 90 people and injured many more.

The claim came through its spokesman, Ali Dhere, via the Al-Qaeda-linked group's Radio Andalus.

The claim comes hours after the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) accused a foreign country of planning the attack.

It is not yet known why the group waited for almost three days before claiming responsibility for the deadly attack that was widely condemned across the world.

