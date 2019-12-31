Gambia: Should Gambians Be Exchanging Harsh Words During Debate On the Draft Constitution?

Culture teaches that a family that shares a dish should be bound by good manners. This is what should characterise a debate on a draft constitution. When a people share a given thing and none could exclude the other they should make every effort to promote values that would enable each to have fair share of what belongs to all. Once this spirit is taken hostility will disappear and tolerance will be the state of affair.

Foroyaa calls on all Gambians to take the draft constitution as a working document that should inspire debate and consensus building, knowing that in the end none should be left out and all should say that even though it is not the best the content is better than the constitution it seeks to replace and none is outraged by its content.