Sudan: Killers of Teacher Ahmed Al-Khair Sentenced to Death

Khartoum — The special criminal Court for trial of the persons accused of the killing of the teacher Ahmed Al-Khair has sentences 29 of the convicts by hanging to death under the articles 130/21 of the criminal participation and murder of the Criminal Law for the year 1991, amendment of the year 2015, after the blood parents demanded Qasas (retribution), while four of the accused persons were sentenced to three years imprisonment and five others were acquitted.

The verdicts were declared by the court's judge Al-Saddiq Al-Amin at the trial sitting held on Monday morning in Omdurman Courts Complex amid strict security measures and in the presence of big numbers of citizens and lawyers.

The court's judge has given a detailed review of the events relating to the assassination of the teacher Ahmed Al-Khair that started in Khashmal-Girba town and ended in Kassala city on the bases of the investigation report and the statements of the witnesses and an integrated review of the final pleas of the prosecution and defence sides.

The judge affirmed that the forensic reports also indicated that there was complete criminal violence against the victim and that the injuries he sustained referred to torture and beatings that caused bleeding under the skin and tissue rupturing, a matter which resulted in clotting in the blood and a psychological shock that affected the heart and led to death.

The judge of the court stated through his recitation to the verdict which lasted for nearly two hours that it was proven to the court and beyond any doubt that the causes of death were an inevitable consequence of these acts, noting that the denials of the accused persons became unacceptable in the existence of forensic medical reports and the testimony of the accusation witnesses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that the arrival of a security force from Kassala city to Khashmal-Girba affirmed the prior intention, through the harsh behavior against the victim, which was intended to enjoy what they were doing and that the causal relationship was linked to the acts done by the defendants, adding that the defense side did not succeed in proving separation of the relationship between the beating and torture acts with the death, while the prosecution side succeeded in proving the criminal intent in the killing and that the acts done by the defendants was the inevitable result of death.

The judge stressed that the acts done by the defendants against the defenseless person, who was under their control and inside the custody, are not permitted by the Criminal Law or the National Security Law to which they are subjected, and that the defendants were not in a situation of coercion or necessity that compels them to carry out such acts, referring to the absence of a grave and sudden provocation that pushed them to do what they have done.

At the end of the reading of the decision, the judge gave the opportunity to the brother of the late Ahmed Al-Khair, who was carrying a legal power of attorney from the blood parents, who demanded Qasas (retribution) from his brother's killers, and after that the judge issued his decision.

SUNA learned that the number of the accused persons in this case was 41 and it has decreased to 38 persons after cancellation of charges against three persons during the course of trial.