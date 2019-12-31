South Africa: Off Duty Police Constable Arrested for Two Counts of Murder and an Attempted Murder

press release

An off duty police Constable (38), stationed at Kabokweni has been arrested for two counts of murder and attempted murder.

According to information, on Sunday evening, 29 December 2019, the Constable went to Pienaar to visit his girlfriend, Goodness Mhaule (34), and found her with another man, identified as Sibusiso Justice Khoza (31).

Reports suggest that an argument ensued and subsequent to that, the police officer allegedly drew out his service firearm and shot at Khoza. He then went on a shooting rampage and fatally shot Mhaule as she was running towards her parents' house for help as well as her brother, who was trying to intervene during the commotion.

Police and medical personnel were summoned to the scene where both Mhaule and Khoza were certified dead. The police Constable was speedily arrested whilst the brother, who sustained injuries during the shooting was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Kabokweni Magistrates' Court tomorrow, 31 December 2019 on two counts of murder and attempted murder.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, strongly condemned the callous act of the police officer more so as the country is grappling with the scourge of Gender Based Violence and contact crimes. "The suspect by virtue of being a police officer is entrusted with ensuring the safety and security of communities and upholding the law at all times" said General Zuma. Further internal disciplinary actions against the member is underway meanwhile, IPID will proceed with the criminal investigation.