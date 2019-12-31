Liberia: A Word to the Wise or the Unwise

opinion

In as much as I disagree with the rhetoric of Mr. Henry P. Costa and his COP, it must be made clear that if President George Weah (or his people or anyone) harms or murders him, they will have to murder us all to get away with it. George Weah and his Cdicians drunkenness with power will very well end quickly and disgracefully as in the cases of Samuel K. Doe and Charles G. Taylor.

Henry P. Costa may be guilty of many things but ruining the economy and depleting the country's reserves in two short years is not one of them. George Weah and his, what has proved to be, unqualified Minister of Finance and the Central Bank Governor are to blame.

They should be investigated by an independent economic commission for mismanagement and economic sabotage. No wonder why they never hold financial discussions, only interviews, and usually with their propaganda agents. Never with someone with real financial background and experience.

They [especially Samuel Tweah] have stated and gotten away with rubbish like Liberia issuing a 30% Interest Rate Bond and salary harmonization will stabilize and grow the economy. No wonder why Samuel Tweah, Nathaniel Patray and the others unaccomplished surrogates of George Weah never hold public policy discussions about our broken economy, which they have further broken even more, with nonpartisan Liberian financial professionals. Because if they did, they will not be able to hold a simple sentence or make an intelligent argument about our economy.

The first thing these guys fail to realize about finance and economics is ethics (who you work for or align with), but I guess they skipped those classes. No financial profession that is not a criminal would work for George Weah. This is a man who encourages, by his not speaking up against, the violent gang rape of his ex-party member, Justina Taylor. Then, upon his order, his police force tried to prevent her from leaving the country for urgent treatment. Why would any decent person accept a job from such a person or defends such a madman? But Samuel Tweah does, and everyone who isn't delusional knows why-because of power and greed, which will all end soon.

This finance minister, Samuel Tweah, supports and worships this same George Weah who imprisoned, without due process, his own cousin, Augustine Weah, for exposing bribery within his government at the highest levels. If this doesn't tell you anything about Tweah's financial or professional ethics I don't know what will.

Nonetheless, harm or murder Henry Costa before, on or after December 30th for his "Weah Step Down Protest" or better yet harms or murders any Liberians who expresses dissatisfaction with your corruption and the suffering you are inflicting on our people and see how much more we (even I with Costa) unite and invigorate a campaign to bring you to justice at some point. You may be above the Liberian broken Laws and unethical Liberian Legislators and politicians, but you are not above the laws of humanity. Again, just ask your predecessors Doe and Taylor; they wished they knew that soon enough.

Chuchu Alex Jones is a global business and financial analyst. He consults banks and financial institutions such as JP Morgan, Bank of New York, Citigroup, etc. Alex is also the editor and host of The Business and Economic Forum of Liberia and Africa. He lives in Tampa, FL and can be reached at [email protected]n.com