Liberia's Progress Depends On Work of Professionals - LPAC Senior Anti-Corruption Advisor

Monrovia — The Senior Anti-Corruption Advisor at the USAID sponsored Legal Professional Development & Anti-Corruption Program in Liberia (LPAC), Mr. Scott Collins says the progress of Liberia depends on how professionals and officials perform their daily duties.

He believes that the work of professional people such as anti-fraud professionals is essential in protecting the country's resources against fraud and ensuring growth and development.

Speaking at a three-day anti-fraud training and awareness for Certified Fraud Examiners (CFEs) in Liberia, Mr. Collins said, "the progress of Liberia depends on what professionals and officials do in the performance of your daily duties."

The LPAC Senior Anti-Corruption Advisor also cautioned Certified Fraud Examiners in Liberia to set themselves apart and not engage in "business as usual" in the performance of their professional duties.

Said Mr. Collins "if Liberia is to progress relative to its development agenda, fraud examiners have to ensure that they set themselves apart and not "do business as usual."

Nearly 50 plus Certified Fraud Examiners (CFEs) in Liberia conversed in Monrovia for the 3-day anti-fraud training and awareness conference aimed at strengthening the fight again fraud, waste & abuse.

The CFEs and associate members, including internal as well as external auditors, law enforcement officers, accountants, bankers, lawyers, and detectives met with the aim of refreshing and broadening the minds of participants in anti-fraud awareness, waste & abuse, as well as investigative techniques.

The conference was held under the theme "Together creating Anti-Fraud Awareness" and was held at the Liberia Chambers of Commerce from Tuesday to Thursday, November 26 - 28, 2019.

During the three days' conference, the CFEs had a rigorous training by professional facilitators/speakers of diverse backgrounds on important topics such as: International Support for Anti-Corruption Efforts in Liberia-Challenges and Opportunities; Prosecuting Corruption & Financial Crimes for the 21st Century; Ethical Decision Making; Fraud in Capital Projects & Construction; Understanding the Mindset of a Fraudster; Conducting Internal Investigation; and Writing Effective Fraud Findings.

During the opening of the conference, the President of ACFE Liberia's Chapter, Mr. Augustine G. Chenoway in his opening remarks said that the conference was organized to improve the understanding and skills of participants in fraud examination as well as comply with the ACFE's Continuous Professional Education (CPE) requirements, which state that "CFEs must earn 20 credit hours of CPE per annum, of which 2-hours must be related to ethics."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There were several presenters at the conference who provided practical as well as theoretical insight on issues of fraud in Liberia and other parts of the world.

One of the speakers, the Chief of Party of the Legal Professional Development & Anti-Corruption Program in Liberia (LPAC), Mr. John P. Furnari admonished anti-fraud professionals to take trainings seriously as it will provide them with the requisite skills in the performance of their duties.

He described the trainings as good initiatives in the fight against corruption in Liberia.

Mr. Furnari also said the "these trainings are good initiatives for the combat against corruption." "It raises awareness on anti-corruption efforts in Liberia considering the challenges associated with the fight against fraud, waste and abuse."

The Liberia Chapter of the International Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) was established in 2012 and known globally amongst the recognized Chapters of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. It is Chapter Number 198 and currently has about 200 Certified Fraud Examiners who are bankers, internal and external auditors, lawyers, accountants, investigators, detectives and other professionals.