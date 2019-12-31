Gambia: Anti Corruption Coalition Gambia Sensitises Communities

In an effort to raise awareness and understanding on actions that the public can take to demand institutional reforms and to reduce corruption and improve the quality of public service delivery, officials of the Anti-Corruption Coalition Gambia have embarked on a six-day tour to meet communities and local authorities in Lower River Region (LRR) and Central River Region (CRR).

Addressing the three communities in Kaur on the issue of corruption, Abdoulie Jadama, project coordinator of Anti-Corruption Coalition Gambia, said that involves Community Based Organisations (CBOs), Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) that come to fight and tackle corruption in The Gambia.

"These particular meetings are part of the programme that is funded by National Endowment for Democracy (NED) on development programmes around the world," he said, adding that they received a 12 month funding line to support the communities to have community anti- corruption champions in order to network and coordinate at community level to fight corruption in The Gambia.

He revealed that the project was taking place in two area councils in the country: Kuntaur Area Council and Mansakonko Area Council.

"Our first meeting is in Kaur and from here, we are going to Kuntaur as a cluster and then later proceed to Mansakonko Area Council which is the second beneficiary of the programme."

Burang Danjo, technician of the project said he is working with the Ant-Corruption Coalition Gambia to provide some technical services for them in conducting capacity assessment for coalition members as well as the target communities or wards that are about to start the programme.

In welcoming the team to his town, Baba A. Jarjusey, acting alkalo of Kaur, Tourary Kunda thanked the Anti-Corruption Coalition Gambia team for the visit, adding that the visit was very important particularly to them. He said the awareness of people in this country is still lacking, adding that the coming of the project would definitely create big impact for them.

Saikou Jawara, chairman of Kuntaur Area Council, thanked the Ant-Corruption Gambia for selecting his region, adding that the project would bring a big impact in terms of understanding corruption.

The project will enhance the capacity of the Anti-Corruption Coalition, the Gambia (ACCG) as a national institution in fighting corruption and enhance its relationships with national anti-corruption actors and international advisory organizations; such as the Partnership for Transparency (PTF). The project will also establish a cascade model, directed by the ACCG, of national and local anti-corruption.