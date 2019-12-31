Gambia: Hon. Jatta Disagrees With Minority Leader

30 December 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismail Sonko

Sedia S. Jatta, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Wuli West has said that legal mindedness is not a requirement to be an ombudsman, stating the person needs substantial administrative or professional experience but not the legal experience as indicated by Minority Leader Samba Jallow.

Hon. Jallow said that Baboucar A. Suwaneh, President Adama Barrow's nominee lacks the legal judgment or investigative skills to be appointment the ombudsman.

Hon. Jatta, who was speaking during an Extraordinary session on the appointment of the ombudsman on Friday at the National Assembly Chamber said the president has not put the cart before the horse; arguing that section 164 of the constitution mandates the president to appoint an ombudsman in consultation with the Public Service Commission subject to confirmation by the National Assembly, which he has done.

Hon. Jatta added that Standing Order 114 (2) mandates the Public Appointments Standing Committee to consider and advice, report upon all appointments to a public office to be by the executive, subject to confirmation of the National Assembly and any other matter, which he said was done by the committee.

Hon. Jatta, however, argued that issues raised by the committee are not the issues that disqualify Baboucarr A. Suwaneh as his academic qualification vis-a-vis experience prove that he has the substantial administrative or professional experience.

"Ombudsman's office is very critical, the person running that office should not be dented with any social weapon, the person running that office should not have woe with anybody of obligation," he added.

According to him, the ombudsman's office is powerless for the past years as it has been existing for the sake of existing. He said this rendered the office not performing its functions because it did not have power. "We have reports in the parliament about former government of cases in which people were unjustly dismissed and ombudsman reacted to their dismissal but they refused and they are not restated."

He noted that the ombudsman has been recommending things and no one had ever come to implement them. He defined the meaning of the ombudsman, saying that if one is unjustly treated and fired, it's the ombudsman who will make sure that you are treated justly.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.