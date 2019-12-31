Sudan: Sit-in Against Route of New Central Sudan Road

Babanusa — Residents of Babanusa in Sudan's West Kordofan organised a sit-in yesterday to protest the rerouting of a proposed new road that was to run from El Fula to Babanusa. The proposed new route will take the road direct to El Mujlad, which will bypass Babanusa. They fear that their town will become isolated.

In the original plan of the West Kordofan state government, the 'old' road from El Fula to El Mujlad would be upgraded. Babanusa is located along this route, that follows existing rail links.

Activist Hamad Hamdoun reported to Radio Dabanga from the sit-in that the Babanusa residents feel very strongly that the road from El Fula to El Mujlad should not bypass Babanusa. He stressed that the sit-in will continue until their demand is met.

River Nile state

Workers of El Salam Cement Factory in River Nile state organised a protest yesterday in front of the state government's General Secretariat in Rabak.

The protestors condemned the low salaries and called for increased wages, a better work environment, and the provision of safe tools, and demanded redress from the injustices they say they are subjected to by the factory's management.

They raised banners and signs with slogans calling for the right to a decent life and a safe work environment.

