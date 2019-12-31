Sudan: Diphtheria Spreads in South Darfur

30 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Sunta — The residents of El Sunta locality in South Darfur complain of the spread of diseases, especially diphtheria. They lament the lack of health services and medical personnel.

The residents point out that the only medical assistant working in the health centre of the locality has retired. They call on the authorities to intervene.

Ministry of Health

The director of the South Darfur Ministry of Health, Dr Mohamed Idris, reported that the Emergency Management and Epidemiology Department recorded 80 cases of diphtheria, including 10 deaths.

He said the ministry tries to contain the diphtheria epidemic that started in the locality in October.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported 135 new cases of malaria in South Darfur yesterday, and six cases of chikungunya fever in Habila locality in West Darfur.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Relations May Sweeten as Uganda Envoy Meets Rwandan President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.