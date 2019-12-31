Sudan: Diphtheria Spreads in South Darfur

El Sunta — The residents of El Sunta locality in South Darfur complain of the spread of diseases, especially diphtheria. They lament the lack of health services and medical personnel.

The residents point out that the only medical assistant working in the health centre of the locality has retired. They call on the authorities to intervene.

Ministry of Health

The director of the South Darfur Ministry of Health, Dr Mohamed Idris, reported that the Emergency Management and Epidemiology Department recorded 80 cases of diphtheria, including 10 deaths.

He said the ministry tries to contain the diphtheria epidemic that started in the locality in October.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported 135 new cases of malaria in South Darfur yesterday, and six cases of chikungunya fever in Habila locality in West Darfur.

