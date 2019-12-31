Sudan's Religious Affairs Ministry to Be Probed for Corruption

30 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartopum — Sudan's Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Nasreldin Mofreh, has announced that the Public Prosecutor will establish a special team to investigate corruption cases in his Ministry.

The departments dealing with endowments and with the Haj and Omra (pilgrimages to Mecca) will be subject to specific scrutiny.

He reported that corruption has been detected in contracts of up to 117 endowments. "We have found an infringement concerning two buildings in Saudi Arabia, in addition to theft of the contents of a building that was being exploited by the Sudanese Consulate in Jeddah."

The Minister acknowledged the existence of fraud in the Haj and Omra administration: "Six ambulances disappeared during the hand-over process last year," he said.

Culture of religious tolerance

Minister Mofreh also announced that arrangements are being made to visit the stronghold of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) in Kauda in South Kordofan to spread the culture of religious tolerance, and to learn what its residents want his Ministry to do for their benefit.

On December 25, in a speech to mark Christmas, the Minister expressed his apology to Christians for "the unjust and clumsy policies" that their families and their religion were subjected to during the deposed Al Bashir regime.

