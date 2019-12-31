Cameroon: "Cameroon Insider" Newspaper - Waxing Strong Six Months After

30 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Published by SOPECAM, the biweekly, purely Anglo- Saxon style paper, was born during the course of the year and carries general information on various subjects of interest.

July 25, 2019, Issue No 001 First Year. Here comes Cameroon Insider, the latest publication of the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation (SOPECAM). The maiden edition of Cameroon Insider carried on its frontpage a story on campaigns to trigger effective school resumption in the North West and South West Regions as well as the Presidential offer of FCFA 204 million to volleyball heroines.

2019, was a special year in the history of SOPECAM as the corporation rolled out "Cameroon Insider" officially to the world. The newspaper came to give its English readers the right information on topical issues revolving around politics, environment, health, as well as happenings in all the 10 regions under the rubric, "Regional Outlook". The newspaper is out to highlight government actions. The paper was born in a highly competitive media environment where at least 500 newspapers, 200 radio stations and 30 television channels operate. But the newspaper, after six months of existence, has stood the test of time and is at its No 043 issue on December 30, 2019.

Cameroon Insider has as mission the publishing of first-hand information, drawn from credible sources and processed with rigour, professionalism and given an original touch. "We believe that it will add value to the existing information supply in Cameroon in general and to the various publications of SOPECAM in particular," the publisher reiterated in her message on page three of the maiden edition of the newspaper.

