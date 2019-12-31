Cameroon: State Institutions - Acts That Tarnished Cameroon's Image

Official structures in and out of the country suffered disregard from persons who acted unconstitutionally.

Some State institutions in the course of the year suffered violent attacks from individuals, political parties and organisations which through their actions accentuated their manoeuvres to soil Cameroon's image at especially the international scene. Persons who for varied reasons have different opinions with some State actions took to the streets both in and out of the country on different occasions and destroyed important documents and other files of national interest. The authors of such unconstitutional actions levied accusations against Cameroon's defence and security forces, alleging that forces have embarked on gross human rights violations in the socio-political and security crisis in the North West and South West Regions characterised by torture, extrajudicial killings of civilians, destruction of property. Government is also accused of being inflexible against opponents of the ruling party with alleged stifling of political manifestations, arrest, detention and torture of political leaders. On January 26, 2019, Cameroon's embassies in Paris, France and Berlin, Germany were vandalised with several manifestations at the premises of the country's diplomatic representation in some other western countries. The demonstrations brought shame to Cameroon's long-standing image of a peaceful nation. Attempts to break in to President Biya's hotel in Geneva, Switzerland were equally made in late June 2019 by the "Brigade Anti-sardinards" demonstrators. The demonstrators in all cases had damaging messages against Cameroon and its Head of State, Paul Biya. In the North West and South West Regions of the country, public buildings have been destroyed, hospitals burnt, State symbols pulled down and destroyed, the President's picture damaged and other republican institutions shattered as a result of the socio-political tension in the two regions. Foreign media and international organisations like the Human Rights Watch through their reports in the course of the year have accused Cameroon's security forces of serious human rights violations against civilians in the North West and South West Regions. All in all, government through different measures, continues to prioritise the protection of persons and property, and clarifying public opinion on the political situation in the country.