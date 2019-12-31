Kenya: Why Meru Residents Are Dressing Their Donkeys

Photo: David Muchui/Nation Media Group
Residents of Mumui, Tigania West in Meru county have resorted to dressing donkeys in trousers to keep off unknown flies.
31 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Muchui

Residents of Mumui, Lairang'i and Rei in Meru County have resorted to dressing their donkeys in trousers to ward off mysterious flies whose bites cause open wounds, with the animals eventually dying.

Locals are afraid that the flies which invaded the area two weeks ago will spread to their cows and goats, a main source of livelihood in the area.

Mumui chief Silas Kinyua told Nation that about 10 donkeys have died as a result of bites from the mysterious flies.

He said the pests, which are new in the area, have a narrow appearance with a sharp mouth. Its bites leave animals with an itch.

"When they started becoming a nuisance to the animals, we thought they were normal flies we are used to after rains. But after the animal is bitten by the fly, it starts developing wounds on the legs. The donkey grows weak and dies. Its bites are lethal," Mr Kinyua, whose donkey is also affected, said.

He said the local veterinary officer advised farmers to use a pesticide known as Ectopol and suggested injections if the treatment failed.

"People have been trying all remedies without success, forcing them to dress the donkeys in trousers to prevent the bites. We are afraid that the cows may also be overwhelmed," the chief said.

Laibuni Marimba, a resident, said they tried applying oil and other remedies but the pest was unmoved.

"The fly is sucking blood and causing stress in the donkeys, making them die. The bite becomes a wound within a very short time," he said.

Meru County Livestock Chief Officer David Mugambi said they were investigating the issue.

"It is common for flies to increase after the rains. They can be a nuisance to livestock. Mites can also cause wounds on the skin of animals," Dr Mugambi said.

According to the Donkey Sanctuary, a UK-based animal welfare organisation, flies and biting midges can cause distress, irritation and wounds on donkeys.

The biting midge, which is also found in Kenya, causes skin itching and affected areas may bleed.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Relations May Sweeten as Uganda Envoy Meets Rwandan President
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.