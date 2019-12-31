Gambia: Medal-Winning Gambian Champion Sainey - 'We're Hoping for More Gold'

African men volleyball champion and Gambia's Sainey Jawo has his sights set on clinching more titles.

The fast-rising sensation and compatriot Babou Jarra were on show over the weekend helping club side Al-Sadd Sports Club pick gold in the Qatar Senior Series.

Saturday's feat had Sainey and Jarra clutching a combined two bronze six silver and four gold medals in addition to their Saturday's catch.

And reacting to the win Jawo told Foroyaa Sport: 'I feel great winning another gold medal for my club in the 2019/2020 season, and I am happy that it was my first tournament for my club in the 2019/2020 season and I opened it with gold.'

Asked about his season ambition, the 19-year-old continued: 'We won two bronze, six silver and four gold medals for my club and we are hoping to win more gold medals,'

Up next for Gambia's finest beach volleyball stars is the World Tour in Iran where they're also ardent on proving doubters wrong.

'Our next step is to represent our nation in the world tour in Iran January 6-11,' he says.