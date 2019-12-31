Gambia: Medal-Winning Gambian Champion Sainey - 'We're Hoping for More Gold'

30 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

African men volleyball champion and Gambia's Sainey Jawo has his sights set on clinching more titles.

The fast-rising sensation and compatriot Babou Jarra were on show over the weekend helping club side Al-Sadd Sports Club pick gold in the Qatar Senior Series.

Saturday's feat had Sainey and Jarra clutching a combined two bronze six silver and four gold medals in addition to their Saturday's catch.

And reacting to the win Jawo told Foroyaa Sport: 'I feel great winning another gold medal for my club in the 2019/2020 season, and I am happy that it was my first tournament for my club in the 2019/2020 season and I opened it with gold.'

Asked about his season ambition, the 19-year-old continued: 'We won two bronze, six silver and four gold medals for my club and we are hoping to win more gold medals,'

Up next for Gambia's finest beach volleyball stars is the World Tour in Iran where they're also ardent on proving doubters wrong.

'Our next step is to represent our nation in the world tour in Iran January 6-11,' he says.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Relations May Sweeten as Uganda Envoy Meets Rwandan President
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.