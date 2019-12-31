Gambia: Badou Jack - 'I Thought I Won the Fight'

30 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambian boxer Badou Jack believes he won his weekend loss to friend Jean Pascal. The two have been bosoms until they brokered a deal agreeing to fight in the ring with a belt on the line.

Jack was coming from a unanimous lost to the undefeated Marcus Browne January this year in which he sustained a horrific cut that needed long stitches.

The 36-year-old started off delivering a right-hander but as typical of his game, he slowed down a bit reading and enduring his opponent's blow impacts but recovered in the third round before getting knocked down mid-way.

'I thought I was winning, but maybe I'm wrong. I would love a rematch. Of course, I feel I won the fight, but it is what it is. He's got a helluva chin, he's a tough warrior, and I want to thank him for the opportunity,' Jack, who represented Gambia in the 2008 Olympics, said.

Jean was pronounced winner on split decision.

