Gambia: Barrow to Be Gambia's Most Expensive Player If €15 Miliion Transfer Fee is Paid

30 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Musa Barrow could enter into history books if Italian giants Bologna goes ahead to meet his €15m market valuation.

The 21-year-old is finding playing minutes almost impossible to attain at current club Atalanta and is determine to get it elsewhere with Bologna one of his suitors.

Milan have been linked with the erstwhile Banjul Hawks FC attacker but that interest seems to have subsided with the former European Cup winners on the cusp of putting the final touches to a reunion with Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The situation paves the way for Bologna who have gone ahead to lodge in a €10m proposal.

Atalanta, employers of the Scorpion, are asking for an additional €5m to part ways with him - a request Bolgna are digging their heels to match.

Talks have been ongoing between the two sides with reports giving an eighty percent chance of Musa sealing off his departure to Bologna.

Compatriot Omar Colley's Sampdoria have also jumped into the queue of teams clamouring to sign the starlet.'

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Relations May Sweeten as Uganda Envoy Meets Rwandan President
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.