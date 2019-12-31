Nigeria: Vietnam Seizes Large Haul of Pangolin Scales, Ivory From Nigeria

Photo: David Brossard/Wikimedia
31 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samuel Ogundipe

Vietnamese authorities confiscated two tons of pangolin scales and ivory from elephant tusks last week, local media reported.

Reports said the items were shipped from Nigeria and concealed in wooden boxes. The seizures marked the latest in the growing illicit global trade of lucrative pangolin, elephants and other endangered animals.

The shipment, containing 1.7 tons of pangolin scales and 730 kilogrammes of ivory, was booked in shipping manifest as "high end lumber", according to Hai Quan news outlet. It was uncovered in Hai Phong, north Vietnam.

It was not immediately clear from which Nigerian ports it originated. A spokesperson for the Nigeria Customs Service could not immediately clarify whether or not they have records relating to the shipment.

The seizures capped a year of intensified crackdown on illicit trade of endangered animals. Governments across Asia have seized huge tons of pangolin scales and ivory from elephants. Tiger and rhino parts have also been seized, with a substantial quantity of the suspicious seizures originating from Nigeria and other African countries.

In February, Nigerian authorities announced an investigation after Vietnam customs seized more than three tons of pangolin scales and ivory that emanated from the West African country.

A worldwide investigation by a consortium of journalists from Asia, Europe and Africa including PREMIUM TIMES found that illicit trade of pangolin scales remained high, with perpetrators evolving methods to circumvent law enforcement measures put in place to check their illegalities.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Relations May Sweeten as Uganda Envoy Meets Rwandan President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.