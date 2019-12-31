Cameroon: Yaoundé - India Opens High Commission

30 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The first-ever resident High Commissioner of India to Cameroon is Shri Rakesh Malhotra.

The ever-growing cooperation ties between Cameroon and India established back at the independence of Cameroon in latter 1960 are witnessing a boom following the appointment of Shri Rakesh Malhotra as the pioneer resident High Commissioner of India to Cameroon on April 2, 2019. This follows the decision of the Indian government to open a High Commission in Cameroon to add to the Honorary Consulate that had hitherto existed in Cameroon's economic capital, Douala headed by Ravi Kumar. The diplomatic representation opened in Yaounde in September 2019 is part of 18 new Embassies to be opened in Africa over the period 2018-2021. High Commissioner Shri Rakesh Malhotra who arrived in Cameroon in September, presented his letters of credence to President Paul Biya in a Unity Palace audience on September 24, 2019.

With the presence of the Indian diplomatic representation in Yaounde, cooperation ties between Cameroon and India will grow from strength to strength. Relations at the political level have been marked by the exchange of high-level visits by officials. For instance, President Paul Biya of Cameroon visited India in March 1983 to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit. The latest memorable visit of an Indian official in Cameroon is that of Shri V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs from September 3-5, 2019 during which he had wide ranging discussions with Cameroon government officials. Information from the Indian External Affairs Ministry also state that cooperation ties between the two countries are also remarkable in fields of trade and commerce, defence cooperation, projects and related activities, development, as well as culture and education. The same source indicate that there are about 800 Indian expatriates in Cameroon, engaged mostly in trading and small business apart from some professionals.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

