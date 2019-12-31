Cameroon: North West - Special End-of-Year Govt Assistance for IDPs

MINAT encourages reconciliation efforts after promulgation into Law of Bill granting special status to North West and South West regions

It has been end-of-year 2019 without tears for some 500 Internally Displaced Families (IDPs) representing 2,500 persons in the North West region. The event at the premises of the North West Governor's office on December 27, 2019 was the distribution of special government's assistance to the IDPs escaping violence from the sociopolitical and security crisis rocking the region. Beneficiaries took home blankets, rice, savon, buckets and CFA 10,000 each. Delivering the special assistance, Mezam SDO; Mooh Emile Simon expressed the government's concern for the dignity of the IDPs. He said the assistance supports and gives hope to IDPs whose frustrations have not escaped the attention of the Head of State. Mooh Emile Simon stressed the need for reconciliation for normalcy to return to the region especially after the promulgation into law; the Bill granting a special status to the North West and South West regions. Beneficiary IDPs were challenged to become ambassadors of peace by urging those in the bushes to drop guns and embrace the special status as the gateway to a life that inspires hope and prosperity. It was also a moment to demonstrate the Head of State's solidarity with the victims of the crisis and the SDO warned against beneficiaries who would try to commercialize assistance meant to help IDPs in their situation of stress and frustrations. Achang Paul, head of the team from the Ministry of Territorial Administration; ensured superintendence as the beneficiaries took home items that will help them celebrate the New Year feast.