Cameroon: Electoral Board Establishes Final Lists

Meeting in a fourth session as of right, members of the board updated the different lists following the decisions on petitions from the Constitutional Council and the different regional administrative courts.

Members of the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon under the Chair of Enow Abrams Egbe met in Yaounde on Friday December 27, 2019 in a fourth session as of right to establish the final list of candidates for the February 9, 2020 legislative and municipal elections. Work during the session was therefore dedicated at incorporating the decisions of the Constitutional Council and respective administrative courts who passed rulings on petitions filed by candidates or political parties after the board had published the provisional list on December 9, 2019. This is in accordance with the Electoral Code which in its Section 131 (3) states that any decision following a petition against the rejection or acceptance of a candidacy, as well as that relating to the colour, initials and/or emblem shall be notified forthwith to the Electoral Board and to the political parties concerned.

In his introductory statement at the start of the session, the Chairperson of the Board, Enow Abrams Egbe said the Electoral Board had published the list of candidates on December 9, 2019 in conformity with the Electoral Code in Sections 126 and 187 which compels the board to draw up and publish the lists of candidates for the twin elections at least 60 days before the date of poll. "This session is dedicated to the publication of lists of candidates having as subject reinstating, confirmation of rejected lists and correcting certain mistakes as ordered by competent judicial bodies," he stated.

While appreciating the members on the quality of their work and an altitude of dedication to respecting legal regulations, the Chairperson of the board said ELECAM is doing everything to ensure a hitch-free election of inclusive participation. "You all kept the spirit on the respect of the deadline with work being done in a transparent and efficient manner," he stated. Enow Abrams Egbe equally applauded board members for the various field visits carried out within the context of sensitising the population on the importance of participating in an electoral process and examining the state of preparedness of ELECAM officials at the Council Branch Office levels.