Cameroon: Pascal Siakam - Lifting the Flag of Cameroon High

30 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The 25-year-old basketball star is the first Cameroonian to win the NBA, the world's most renowned basketball championship.

Cameroonian born International basketballer, Pascal Siakam has made Cameroon proud in the international season this season. Through his talent Cameroon's flag is flying high within the ranks of the NBA. On June 13, 2019, only aged 25 with just two full NBA seasons, Siakam became the first Cameroonian and third African in the history of NBA championship to win the prestigious trophy with his team, the Toronto Raptors. The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State warriors 114 points to 110, Thursday evening in the final of the 2019 NBA championship. Pascal Siakam is reported to have played a brilliant role in his team's success, having scored the team's high 26points, 10 rebounds and three assists which greatly contributed in leading the Toronto Raptors to their first ever NBA title. With this victory, Pascal Siakam joins the few Africans one of whom is Joel Embiid who have showcased their outstanding performance as far as International basketball is concerned. Pascal Siakam equally won the 2019 NBA's most improved player award for his good regular season performances. The 25-year-old forward basketballer received his award on June 13, 2019 during the NBA Awards show in America. Reports account that Siakam averaged 16.9 points per game in his third year in the NBA this past season, up from 7.3 last year, making him the first African to win this award. Pascal Siakam is reported to have joined the Toronto Raptors in 2016, when he was only 22. Further reports say that he has distinguished himself in this year's basketball season by scoring up to 44 goals. Siakam will play NBA matches as a team member of the Toronto Raptors during the next four years. This is the result of the prorogation of his contract with the team.

