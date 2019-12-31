Sudan: Will Sudan Finally Ratify Cat? 29 Security Officers Sentenced to Death

Omdurman — A Sudanese court has sentenced 29 National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) officers to death for the torture and killing of a teacher during the revolution.

On Monday, the Omdurman Criminal Court sentenced 29 officers of the NISS for the killing the teacher Ahmed El Kheir in Kassala in early February.

The trial began at 10 am on Monday under strict security measures. Judge El Sadig Abdelrahman announced that the court decided to sentence the 29 to the execution by hanging. He stated that it was proven that teacher Ahmed El Kheir was severely beaten after he was detained during an anti-government protest on January 31.

Legal grounds

The 29 perpetrators were convicted under articles 21 regarding criminal participation and article 130 intentional homicide of the Sudanese Criminal Law.

The judge sentenced two others in the case to imprisonment for a period of three years, and seven others were acquitted.

SSC

The spokesman for Sudan's Sovereign Council Mohamed El Faki commented that the results of the trial will strengthen the confidence of the Sudanese people in their justice institutions. "Justice is one of the demands of the revolution, and to achieve it must be the duty of everyone in any institution," he said.

SPA

The Sudanese Professionals Association responded in a statement that "the torture and killing of Ahmed El Kheir shook every Sudanese conscience, and removed the last splinters of doubt about the evilness of the security services of the deposed regime". He is perceived as a hero for the Sudanese people and his death has paved the way for justice in the entire country, the statement added.

Attorney General

On Monday, in a press conference, the Attorney General Tajelsir El Hibir described the killing of the teacher as "a heinous crime" that "shook the human conscience", and expressed his satisfaction with the decision of the court.

In the press conference following the announcement of the verdict, the Attorney General stated that the court case was built on clear legal grounds. He further urged the Sudanese government to ratify the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The defence lawyer

The defence lawyer, Adil Abdelghani told reporters that he considers the case "a milestone in the history of the Sudanese judiciary system. The verdict represents a turning point in the judicial or security institutions that had been covering up crimes of the NISS officers," he said.

He explained that it was the first case in which members of the security apparatus have been tried for a murder case. It is also the first case in which such a large number of perpetrators have been sentenced.

The family

The relatives of the victim said they wanted retribution when the court asked them if they preferred amnesty or retribution.

The brother of the victim commented that the ruling does not only represent a victory for the family, but rather a victory for justice for all Sudanese, and for the revolution.

Protestors

Thousands of demonstrators from the capital and the other states gathered in front of the court for the support of the victim's family. They chanted slogans like "Long live justice, and We do not accept money for justice (amnesty)".

On February 8, Radio Dabanga reported that The investigative committee that supervises investigations into the recent events of the Sudan protests has presented a report on the death of teacher Ahmed El Kheir. Injuries show that he has been tortured to death in detention of the security service. The committee concluded that there were severe injuries on the body of Ahmed El Kheir, in the form of bruises spread on the back, the back of the two arms, the right kidney, and the right thigh and mid-legs.

