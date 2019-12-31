Liberia: 4h Liberia Concludes Agriculture Trade Fair

-As MOE Official stresses need for gov't to support school gardens

An official of the Ministry of Education says the lack of funding for school gardening program is posing a serious constraint toward the implementation of the program in the country.

Speaking at the 4H Liberia 3rd National Youth Annual Agriculture Trade Fair program held recently in Monrovia, Adolphus H. Collins, Program Officer of Agriculture and Environmental Education at the Ministry of Education (MOE) lamented the lack of funding for school garden programs, adding that it does discourage food productivity in schools.

He said that if the country is to increase food production and develop the skills of the young people in agriculture, school gardens must be supported with all necessary resources.

Liberia has a population of 4 million people and one third of the population comprised of young people, according to the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo Information Services (LISGIS) 2012 report. Developing the skills of these young people to become productive citizens in the future through school gardens and other programs is key to the economic growth of the country.

4H Liberia, a youth-oriented program, is working with young people to empower them in agriculture and leadership skills to better manage their lives in sustainable ways.

The organization held its 3rd National Youth Annual Agriculture Trade Fair, attended by 4H club members from six counties including Gbarpolu, Bong, Bomi, Margibi, Montserrado, and Lofa.

The occasion was celebrated under the theme "Bringing New Generation in Agriculture," and was intended for club members in the various institutions to demonstrate their agricultural and leadership skills acquired under the program.

Adolphus Collins: Gov't must provide funding for school garden programs to enhance students' skills.

Mr. Collins, further stressing the significance of enhancing agricultural programs in schools, urged the MOE to make funding available for the program to empower schools with needed seeds and tools to build the practical skills of young people who have acquired agricultural skills through the garden program.

Collins said the school garden program is currently going through a lot of constraints.

He, however, said that he is pleased with the work of partners, especially 4H Liberia, which is building leadership and agricultural skills of students.

According to him, his MOE is working with 4H Liberia to ensure that school gardens make the necessary impact in the lives of students.

"We are pleased about the work of 4H Liberia in developing the skills of our students," he said.

Collins further said that the MOE, through the Division of Vocational and Technical Education, has developed a school garden program curriculum that, when validated, will be taught by all agriculture and science instructors in the various institutions.

He used the occasion to urge students under the program to attach seriousness to whatsoever knowledge they are acquiring.

Umaru Sheriff, National Executive Director of 4H Liberia, said that with the involvement of his institution in school garden activities, many young people are replicating the skills in the communities.

Students showcase some of their produce at the agriculture trade fair.

He said that with support from the National 4-H Council in the United States and AgriCorps, the program is currently doing well in the targeted counties.

"There are lots of individuals who have become successful as a result of the work of the 4H program," he said.

He said beginning next year, the 4H program will be extended in 150 schools in seven of the fifteen counties.

According to him, his institution is encouraging young people to continue to spread the practical knowledge of the school gardens in their various communities to support themselves and families.

"We are going to ensure that all members of the 4H clubs continue to maintain a garden in their homes. We do not want students to acquire knowledge and fail to share with others in the communities. This is how we can help improve food security in our various communities," he said.

Sheriff mentioned the lack of logistics as a major challenge facing the program in the Liberia.

He disclosed plans by his organization to construct a youth center in the future to accommodate young people for training in leadership.

4H aims to develop the head, hand, heart and health (hence 4H) and believes that one of the best and most sustainable ways to develop young people is by empowering them in agriculture. 4H Liberia has 80 clubs and approximately 3,000 members, 45% of which are females.