Nigeria: Kano Govt Suspends Law Banning Opposite Sexes From Plying Same Tricycles

The Kano State Government has suspended the implementation of a directive banning persons of opposite genders from plying same commercial tricycles across the state from January 2020.

The spokesperson of the agency responsible for implementing the law, Kano Hisbah Board, Lawan Fagge, disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

The policy, in recent days, had attracted condemnation from Nigerians, especially on social media.

The official said the decision was taken on Monday after consultation with the leadership of commercial tricycle operators "who pleaded for an extension of the implementation date."

"The law has been suspended till further notice. The decision was taken after consultation with leadership of commercial tricycle operators who pleaded for extending the implementation date," Mr Fagge said.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately confirm from the tricycle operators if they indeed make such a plea.

On Wednesday, the Commander General of Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, had announced the banning of men and women from plying same commercial tricycles from January 2020. He made the announcement at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) which held at Bayero University, Kano.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ibn-Sina threatened that any tricyclists found conveying opposite sexes in the same tricycle would be punished with ten lashes or banned for six months.

He told PREMIUM TIMES that the defaulters had an option of N5,000 fine or risk punishment depending on the 'gravity' of the offence committed.

He, however, said the law is not applicable to couples, underage children and family members.

Commercial tricycles, popularly known as 'A daidaita sahu' in Kano, were introduced by a former governor of Kano, Ibrahim Shekarau, as a means of transportation for women only.

This was after Mr Shekarau's government banned commercial motorcyclists from conveying women.

Since Mr Shekarau's exit as governor, however, tricycles had been allowed to convey people of both sexes.