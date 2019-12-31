Rwanda: Beken Returns to Etincelles, Tasked to Finish in Top Four

31 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Former Gicumbi coach Abdou 'Beken' Bizimana has been given the unenviable task of leading the Rubavu based side to a top four finish in the Rwanda Premier League after agreeing a four-month deal to replace Innocent Seninga who resigned recently.

Bizimana, who previously coached Amagaju, emerged as best candidate among those who applied including Justin Bisengimana and Moussa Gatera.

"We zeroed in on Bizimana because we think that he is the best coach that can help us finish in the top four and keep our team at the top level," Etincelles president Narcisse Ntawiha said.

"We want to replicate the success of 2019/20 season. That is why we brought in a new coach and players. Our main target is to finish in the top four in the league and try to do well in the Peace Cup," Ntawiha said.

"To finish in the top four is possible but we have to work hard and keep our feet on the ground if we are to reach our target," Bizimana said.

The Gisenyi-based club has never won the league since it was established in 1962 but they won Peace Cup in 1988.

Meanwhile, reports from the club have suggested that striker Salita Gentil Kambale has joined the club on a six-month deal after being released by Musanze FC.

Although Etincelles started the season well, they are now in seventh place with 20 points after 5 wins, five draws and five losses.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

