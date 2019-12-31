Nigeria: Again, Lagos Stands Still for Akinwunmi Charity Match

30 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Lagos, the Centre of Excellence, was again agog on Sunday as the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation mini-tournament caused pleasant 'tremors' around the Campos Square and the larger environment of Lagos Island.

Top-flight politicians, traditional rulers, heads of parastatals, business moguls and other distinguished personalities converged on the venue to honour Akinwunmi, First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, and who is also Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association.

The annual event, organised on the birthday anniversary of Akinwunmi, is a programme designed to raise money for the education of indigent but intelligent children, and is usually in the form of matches involving young boys as well as veterans. Donations go to the Foundation to take care of the education of these children.

Sunday's event was graced by the country's number four man, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila (Speaker of the House of Representatives), Hon. Jimi Benson (Member of the House of Representatives), Oba Babatunde Ajayi (the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remo), Oba Adewale Osiberu (the Elepe of Epe), Oba Idowu Basibo (the Alaperu of Iperu), Oba Mufutau Sanni (the Aminishan of Oko-Sagamu), NFF 2nd Vice President Shehu Dikko and Member of the NFF Executive Committee, Alh. Ganiyu Majekodunmi.

There were also Mr. Sola Aiyepeku (Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission), Gafaar Bolowotan (DG, Lagos State Sports Commission), Otunba Tade Azeez (President of Nigeria Referees Association), Mr. Femi Banwo (President of Igbobi College Old Boys Association), Dr. Kweku Tandoh (former Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission), a number of legal luminaries, former Nigeria internationals Friday Ekpo and Siji Lagunju, Super Falcons' Captain Asisat Oshoala, Olympic gold medallist Chioma Ajunwa, Olympic silver medallist Falilat Ogunkoya-Omotayo and a host of foremost media personalities.

