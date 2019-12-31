Somalia: Saturday Bombing of Mogadishu Shows Somalia Has a Long Way to Go in Combating Terrorists

31 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A truck bomb killed at least 90 people on Saturday in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia--the country's deadliest terror attack in more than two years.

The bombing struck a busy security checkpoint during rush hour and targeted a tax collection center.

While there are conflicting reports on who carried out the attack, it underlines the fact that Somalia has a long way to go in combating terror.

On Sunday, 10 people badly wounded by the blast were evacuated to Turkey, which has been a leader in aid to Somalia since 2011. At least two Turkish nationals were killed in the attack. The U.S. military conducted three airstrikes on Sunday against al-Shabab militants in Somalia in coordination with the government, killing four people. The group has been increasingly targeted by U.S. airstrikes in recent years.

Still a threat. Despite the U.S. airstrikes and losses in territory, al-Shabab has remained a threat in Somalia through racketeering and infiltrating state institutions, the New York Times reports. The weekend attack shows that the weak government is still struggling to build a strong security apparatus, even with support and training from the African Union, the United Nations, the United States, and Turkey.

In January, Amanda Sperber reported for FP on the threat of al-Shabab in East Africa.

