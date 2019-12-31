Somalia: Saturday Bombing of Mogadishu Shows Somalia Has a Long Way to Go in Combating Terrorists

A truck bomb killed at least 90 people on Saturday in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia--the country's deadliest terror attack in more than two years.

The bombing struck a busy security checkpoint during rush hour and targeted a tax collection center.

While there are conflicting reports on who carried out the attack, it underlines the fact that Somalia has a long way to go in combating terror.

On Sunday, 10 people badly wounded by the blast were evacuated to Turkey, which has been a leader in aid to Somalia since 2011. At least two Turkish nationals were killed in the attack. The U.S. military conducted three airstrikes on Sunday against al-Shabab militants in Somalia in coordination with the government, killing four people. The group has been increasingly targeted by U.S. airstrikes in recent years.

Still a threat. Despite the U.S. airstrikes and losses in territory, al-Shabab has remained a threat in Somalia through racketeering and infiltrating state institutions, the New York Times reports. The weekend attack shows that the weak government is still struggling to build a strong security apparatus, even with support and training from the African Union, the United Nations, the United States, and Turkey.

