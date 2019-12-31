Africa: Long for Holiday in Africa? ...choose Tanzania - Report

AS tourism stakeholders across the world continue recognising and appreciating tourism attractions in Tanzania, a latest report puts the country in the bracket of seven best places to visit in Africa next year The latest dossier was issued by Co-founder and global head of content of Big 7 Travel, Ms Sarah Clayton-Lea.

She specifically mentioned the spectacular Asilia Highlands Lodge as a beautiful place to relax during holiday(s) in Africa.

The 26-year-old Sarah created the Big 7 Travel with her passion to discover the world's best food and travel experiences.

"Dome suites strike a perfect balance between a true wilderness experience and a luxury escape.

Domes have wood-burning stoves and mountain views," she said of the lodge that is located within the Ngorongoro Conservation From Safari Parks to roaming wild animals to cosmopolitan cities and dense jungles to sandy deserts close, this beautiful continent has so much to offer," she says of Africa.

She mentioned other best destination for travelling in Africa as Cape Town in South Africa, particularly hiking of the Table Mountain National Park.

The list also includes Giraffe Manor in Kenya, a bountiful hotel in one of Nairobi's most iconic buildings, with safari-style rooms and Marrakech in Morocco, which is suitable for sun-bathing.

Other places which were named alongside Tanzania include Nigeria, Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Cairo in Egypt. In June, this year, Serengeti National Park was voted the leading National Park in Africa for the year 2019 by the World Travel Awards (WTA) during award giving ceremony held in Mauritius.

This comes just a year after SafariBookings.com rated Serengeti as the best African Safari Park last year and hence reflecting continued popularity of the park with safari-goers and industry experts alike.

During the ceremony, Diamonds La Gemma dell'Est in Zanzibar was voted Africa's Leading all-inclusive Resort 2019 it took the same award as Africa's Leading Beach Resort 2019.

Thanda Island in Tanzania was rated as Africa's Leading Luxury Island 2019 while Singita Game Reserve was voted Africa's Leading Game Reserve Brand 2019.

The lush forests, wild waterfalls, unique wildlife and paradise beaches of Mauritius helped it lift the title of 'Indian Ocean's Leading Destination', as well as the new category of 'Indian Ocean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination'.

Hundreds of the leading travel industries figureheads from across Africa and the Indian Ocean attended the ceremony at Sugar Beach - A Sun Resort, which borders the vast sands of Flic-en-Flac Beach.

However, the number of tourists visiting Tanzania had risen from 1.3 million in 2017 to 1.5 million in 2018, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

Available data shows that tourism employs over 500,000 people and generated US 2.59 billion dollars as of September, this year.