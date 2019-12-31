Tanzania On Promotion of Use of Nuclear Science, Technology

31 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deus Ngowi

TANZANIA is embarking on promotion of the friendly use of nuclear science and technology for sustainable development and attainment of the National Development Vision 2025.

The country, under the Tanzania Atomic Energy (TAEC), is moving to consolidate public and private sectors to exchange ideas and network on issues related to nuclear science and technology and its contribution to industrialisation.

To achieve the anticipated results, TAEC is coming with the first ever annual conference and exhibitions on nuclear science and technology application (AC&ENSTA) scheduled for June 3-5 in Arusha.

TAEC Head (Public Relations Unit) Peter Ngamilo said to 'Daily News' that the conference, first of its kind, would gather delegates from a wide pool of stakeholders, including researchers, academicians, innovators, entrepreneurs, inventors from the public and private sectors.

Participants include also policy and decision makers, practitioners, users and professionals from the academia, nuclear providers, operators and regulators and industry researchers.

The conference, expected to take place at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC), aims at setting the ground running in the promotion of nuclear science and technology in various sectors of the economy, strengthen networks among professionals in nuclear science and technology and open up future opportunities.

Mr Ngamilo noted that nuclear science and technology had various applications in various sectors of the economy, hence the conference would act as a vehicle in the promotion of nuclear science and technology in health, agriculture, livestock, energy, mining, water, industries, radiation safety and environmental protection. Other areas are water, nutrition, food security and other industries.

"There is notable growth in the use of nuclear technology in its wide range of applications in Tanzania and there is a need to enhance the use and application of nuclear science and technology.

At national level, there is often lack of awareness of the major contribution nuclear science and technology to development. As a result, the full potential of friendly nuclear science and technology is not being released.

This conference will help raise public awareness about nuclear technology, incorporating it explicitly in national development plans and stressing its importance to all stakeholders," said the head of PRU.

The conference will provide a platform for leading scientists and researchers in the field to exchange information, share experiences and expert knowledge, opportunities and encourage participation in nuclear- related research, innovation and skills development and programmes.

Three-day consultation will provide a platform for participants to learn ways of promoting friendly use of nuclear science and technology for the welfare of humankind and policymakers to appreciate the benefits of embracing nuclear science and technology in its development agenda, develop a spirit of volunteerism and establish mechanisms for youth engagement in community service.

Read the original article on Daily News.

