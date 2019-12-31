Tanzania: Simba Out to Clear Ndanda Hurdle

DEFENDING champions Simba SC will be looking to continue their hundred per cent post Patrick Aussems era performance as they host Ndanda FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

It will be a battle between the league leaders and 19th slot occupants who need to fight hard to escape relegation from the Mainland Premier League this season.

Under the tutelage of new coach Sven Vandenbroeck, Simba has not conceded a single goal in their three competitive matches and have managed to score 12 goals in the three clashes.

Vandenbroeck started his tenure at the club by thrashing Arusha FC 6-0 in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, before punishing Lipuli FC 4-0 as well as KMC 2-0 in the Mainland Premier League matches at the same venue respectively.

Simba come into today just three days after thumping KMC.

Two second half goals saw run away league leaders, Simba ease past a determined KMC side.

Congolese attacker, Deo Kanda and Brazilian holding midfielder, Gerson Fraga netted a goal apiece as Simba opened a seven point lead at the summit of the league.

Following the victory, Simba have now reached 31 points from 12 outings, sitting seven points clear of second placed Kagera Sugar, who have played 13 matches.

Today is another opportunity for the Belgian trainer to continue his sparkling form at the helm of the Msimbazi Street based club before being exposed to the major test on Saturday against traditional rivals Young Africans at the 60,000 capacity National Stadium in the city.

The two giant clubs in the country will face off with each having new technical bench top members, who were not in charge during last season derby games.

For Yanga, they have caretaker Coach Boniface Mkwasa who will take charge the team on the day replacing the sacked Mwinyi Zahera, who failed to beat Simba last term in their two meetings.

The first derby match last season ended in a scoreless draw, while the second one, Simba won 1-0 with Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere netting the solo goal for the Msimbazi Reds.

On the other hand, Simba will be without the then Head Coach Patrick Aussems, who managed to beat Yanga once under his reign.

In his past interview, Vandenbroeck disclosed that he will change his squad in today's match to give platform to other players who have not yet featured under his guidance to see how they can perform.

He added that he needs to be given ample time to scrutinise the entire squad before the mini transfer window closes on January 15th to see who to keep and who to let go.