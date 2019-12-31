Tanzania: Heavy Rain Leaves 40 Families Homeless

HEAVY rain has rendered 40 households at Kihurio Village in Same District, Kilimanjaro, homeless and without food.

They also risk to be eaten by crocodiles after 12 houses and a bridge crossing a river infested with crocodiles was swept away by floods.

According to the Same District Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule, the rain has swept away 12 houses leaving 40 households homeless and without food.

She added that all flood victims had been offered refuge at Kihoro School buildings and were provided with meals and other necessities.

The DC also called for the District Disaster Committee to assess the affected areas to determine the impact so that the government could establish the extent of the problem and how to deal with it.

Ms Senyamule noted that the rain, which started at night, affected residents and the government had earlier warned them on possible disasters.

Apart from Kihurio Village, a bridge has been swept away, causing network failure to those who use it and affecting businesses and many other development activities.

Thus, she prohibited people from crossing the area by passing in the river as it contained crocodiles Meanwhile, councillor Mariane Mariane has asked the government to find a lasting solution to floods in the area.