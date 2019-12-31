Tanzania: Yanga Finally Sign Ivorian Striker, Gnamien

YOUNG Africans have finalised deal with Ivory Coast striker, Yikpe Gnamien, who has penned a two-year deal yesterday to feature for the Jangwani Street giants.

He joins Yanga after a short spell with Kenyan giants, Gor Mahia.

Yanga confirmed through its website, the signing of the Ivorian, who unceremoniously left the financially-crippled Gor Mahia alias K'Ogalo few weeks ago without the management's consent.

The striker will wear jersey number 9 for Yanga in the ongoing Mainland Premier League and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

"Striker Yipke Gnamien will join the rest of Yanga squad ready for the match against rivals Simba after reaching an agreement with the club," said the statement from the club.

Gor Mahia had signed Yikpe from SC Gagnoa in July, 2019 as a replacement for their former star striker Jacques Tuyisenge, who joined Petro de Atletico of Angola the same month.

Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda has however criticised Yanga SC action, promising that they will pick up the matter after holidays and ensure justice prevails.

"We will pick up the issue and decide on the way forward but as of now I can't comment much because they didn't follow the law on the signing of Gnamien," he said.

Gnamien is the third player from K'Ogalo to have joined a Tanzanian club in an emerging trend in the past three years.

Former K'Ogalo striker Meddie Kagere joined Mainland champions Simba two seasons ago and last season, winger Francis Kahata left Gor and signed for Simba.

Apart from Gnamien, Ghanaian striker Francis Afriye had also gone AWOL, with Coach Steven Polack, who is currently in his native England for Christmas holiday, terming their action as an act of indiscipline.

Afriye, who was signed to strengthen K'Ogalo attack, has since left the club for Ghana and it is understood he won't be back after he revealed that his agents are in the process of getting him a new club in Europe.

Meanwhile, as the match between Simba and Young Africans is moving closer, GSM Group has promised to award the best player from Yanga a quality GSM Brand 5x6x8inch mattress.

The match, first in this league season, will be played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and is expected to attract fans from different parts of the country.

GSM Marketing and Communication Manager Matina Nkurlu said yesterday that the company believes that the price will motivate players to play hard.

Matina said, GSM being the team sponsor has the responsibility to create an environment that will enable the team to win every match it plays including the long-awaited Saturday match.

"Heading to the big match GSM being one of the main sponsors of the team will award the best player a 5x6x8inch quality mattress with GSM Brand "We believe the prize will motivate the players to do whatever they can to make sure that the team wins the match and make their fans happy," said Nkurlu.

He added: "We believe Yanga fans deserve a good result from this match and that is why we have set a prize to be won by the best player in order to motivate every player to play hard and snatch the victory," he said.