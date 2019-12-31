Tanzania: Debutant Seif Steers Yanga Win

SUBSTITUTE Tariq Seif scored the only goal in the 84th minute as Young Africans defeated Biashara United 1-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

The victory drove Yanga to the second slot in the Mainland Premier League table with 24 points after 11 games, seven- point adrift leaders Simba SC, who play their 13th game against Mtwara's Ndanda FC this afternoon at the same venue.

Despite equalling on points with third placed Kagera Sugar (24), Yanga have leapfrogged the Bukoba lads on superior goal difference (six goals against four goals).

Kagera Sugar descended to the third spot following a 2-1 defeat to Ruvu Shooting in another league match played yesterday.

From their three previous matches, the Jangwani based team has maximised seven points from possible nine points as they drew 0-0 against Mbeya City at Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya before winning 1-0 over Tanzania Prisons at Samora Stadium in Iringa.

The defeat saw Biashara United dropping to 16th place on the ladder with 15 points from 14 games and the Musoma based team has a big task to win their next league matches to be safe from relegation zone.

Seif, the former Biashara United striker, was introduced at the restart of the second half replacing the Congolese striker David Molinga, who missed a couple of scoring chances in the first half before he was rested.

It was a balanced performance from both teams with much footwork being seen at the centre of the pitch where each side was able to dominate.

Ramadhani Chombo, the former Simba midfielder had the best game and neutralised Yanga midfield pair of Abdullaziz Makame and Feisal Salum. However, following series of attempts, the best chance for the hosts in the first half came in the 24th minute when speedy Mrisho Ngassa was fed with a perfect ball by Patrick Sibomana but his strike narrowly missed the target.

Again, Yanga had a chance to take the lead in the 32nd minute as Feisal Salum won a free kick just outside the penalty box but Molinga misused the rare opportunity after powering his shot over the cross bar.

Biashara United also had double scoring chances before the break when Bright Obima found himself inside the penalty area but was robbed off the ball by Yanga defender Lamine Moro, who cleared it to safety.

At the restart, Biashara United looked venomous as they were able to go upfront trying to break Yanga defence, which for the third game in a row missed the service of the veteran defender Kelvin Yondani.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Biashara United's Ramadhan Chombo, Joseph Kimwaga and Mpapi Nasibu were on several occasions troubling Yanga backline, exposing it but could not manage to get the better of the opportunities they used.

Skipper Papy Tshishimbi, who was introduced for Mrisho Ngassa in the second half, provided the timely assist as he played a teasing ball inside the visiting team's penalty box, picking debutant Seif, who connected the ball to the top corner of the goal leaving goalkeeper Daniel Mgore with no choice at his guarding area.

In other league matches, Coastal Union hammered Mbeya City 2-0 at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, while Lipuli were 3-0 winners over Mbao FC at Samora Stadium in Iringa.

Also, Alliance FC recorded a slim 1-0 victory against Mtibwa Sugar at Gairo Stadium in Morogoro, while Ruvu Shooting smashed Kagera Sugar 2-1.