South Africa: Man Arrested for Shooting Outside Vereeniging Pub, One Critically Injured

31 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a shooting outside a pub in Three Rivers, Vereeniging, on Monday afternoon in which one man was critically injured.

According to police, it's alleged that the victim and two friends had been sitting outside the pub when a man left the pub and fired shots at the victim.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the gunman threatened the victim and his friends.

"The victim sustained injuries to his upper body and was rushed to hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit," Peters said.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said paramedics found the victim on the ground. He had two gunshot wounds - one in his chest and the other in his back.

"He was treated using advanced life support interventions before being transported to... hospital for further care," Campbell said in a statement.

Peters said the 35-year-old man was arrested after the shooting and a firearm was seized for further investigation.

An attempted murder case has been opened.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.