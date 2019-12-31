Liberia: Rep. Enders Admits to Bad Governance, Condemns December 30 Protest

Montserrado County District #6 Representative, Samuel Enders, has reminded Liberians to not to forget their bitter past and avoid any act that will bring back such bitter experiences and, at the same time, admitting that the governance and economic situations in the country are quite unfavorable.

Speaking Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his newly constructed African Dream Academy along the RIA Highway outside Monrovia, Enders called on President Weah to step up his governance style and tackle the "Bad economy," conditions that are the sparking points for the much-publicized December 30 protest.

In the first branch of government, where Enders works, he admitted that the House of Representatives is not in order and issues debated are not based on the interest of the country but on the ruling party's interest. He called on the House Speaker, Bhofal Chambers, who is a stalwart of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), to also exhibit good leadership attributes to put the Lower House in order.

According to Enders, loyalty to a political party and partisan decisions are defiling the image of the House of Representatives and, if not tackled, the heroism of popular talk show host and chairman of the Council of Patriots (COP), Henry Costa, will boost if he continues to point out the wrongs.

Regarding reports of majority members of the House receiving US$5,000 to allow the printing of additional Liberian banknotes as requested by the Executive, Representative Enders distanced himself from the allegation and said he was not in the country during the sitting of the extraordinary session and therefore not a recipient of such an amount from the Executive as alleged.

Despite his confession of bad governance and worsening economic situation for which some Liberians are contending to use their constitutional right to "Peacefully" assemble and petition their government what to do in line with Article 15 of the Liberian Constitution, the Montserrado County lawmaker, being fully aware of history of protest in Liberia, is warning Liberians against the "Weah step-down" campaign which according to him is a sign of another civil war.

Recalling the past, Enders said such was the case in 1980 and 1990 that resulted in the killing of 250,000 Liberians with several raped, tortured and humiliated in other forms with properties destroyed.

As a member of the House's Committee on Peace, Religion and National Reconciliation, Enders recalled during his statement the song, "Native Woman Born Soldier; Soldier Killed Tolbert" and "Monkey Come Down," motivating songs that led Presidents William R. Tolbert and Samuel K. Doe to be slaughtered which consequently led to the 14-year devastating civil war.

As a minister of the Gospel, Representative Enders admonished Liberians not to allow the past to be repeated, singing a stanza of the song, "Remind Me, Dear Lord."

At the same time, Representative Enders is urging Liberians to dissect their action and confession of CoP Chairman, Henry Costa as another "Hero." As Costa's political opponent who Enders bested in the 2017 Legislative election, Enders wondered whether or not Henry Costa lives in Liberia or has a home here, as he leads a large group of Liberians in protest; even though Costa usually comes from the United States, where he is studying, to be a part of every protest he calls for.

"People in the streets are singing of the hero (Henry Costa), how well do you know your hero? Where does Mr. Costa live? Does he live in Liberia or in America? Where is his home? Where has he (Mr. Costal) worked over the years? Which school are his children attending? Which company has he worked before?... he (Mr. Costal) was here June 7 and he came specifically for Liberians to demonstrate and he left, today he came back. What has he done since June 7 up to today? Has there been any investment brought in by Mr. Costa? Has there been any plan put forth by Mr. Costa?" Wondered Rep. Enders in compacted questions.

However, Representative Samuel Enders was among beneficiaries of huge sums of US dollars that were surreptitiously allotted for private clinics and hospitals by the Ways, Means, and Finance Committee of the House of Representatives after the passage of the 2018/2019 budget.

His African Dream Clinic operating with the African Dream Academy among others including the EJ&J Hospital of Nimba County District #1 Representative Jeremiah Koung, and the Ma Watta Eye Clinic of Liberian Ambassador to the United Nations, D. Maxwell Kemayah, were not part of the fiscal budget after passage, but in the end, they were allotted not less than US$250,000 and above to the surprise of the rest of stakeholders of the national budget.