Rwanda: Ushering in 2020 - Four Places to Watch Fireworks in Kigali

31 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

As Rwandans prepare to usher in the New Year, the City of Kigali has announced four spots where people from across the city can meet to watch fireworks to say 'Good Bye' to 2019 and welcome 2020 in style.

The spectacular scenery of fireworks is expected to burst into the night sky across the city on the stroke of midnight, to mark January 1, 2020.

According to the statement from City Mayor Pudence Rubingisa, the exercise will be held at Kigali Stadium (Nyamirambo), Amahoro National Stadium (Remera), Bumbogo Hill in Gasabo District, and Kigali Convention Centre, Kimihurura also in Gasabo.

Kigali Convention Centre was supposed to host Congolese music superstar Fally Ipupa's live performance for their annual Kigali New Year Countdown concert.

However, the singer suddenly cancelled his performance just hours prior to the concert citing illness, announcing that he would be coming to Kigali at a later date.

KCC has become a regular venue for the countdown and last year they had Nigerian dancehall maestro Patoranking.

According to the statement, people are advised to remain calm and not get scared of the noise from the fireworks that will be sparked off simultaneously from the respective designated venues.

As part of the New Year celebrations, Rwandans from across the country gather with families while others head to churches, designated concert venues and other places to celebrate welcome the New Year together.

Besides KCC, last year's fireworks were held at Mount Kigali, Rebero Hill, and Bumbogo Hill.

