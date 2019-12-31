South Africa: SAPS Urges Cautious Use of Fireworks

31 December 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

With hours to go until New Year's Eve celebrations get underway, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is urging the public to use firecrackers responsibly.

"The use or discharge of fireworks during the celebration of the New Year is one of the aspects which must be done cautiously and in compliance with the regulations to avoid injuries.

"As a result, the public is reminded that fireworks in South Africa are controlled in terms of the Explosives Act. Furthermore, various local authorities have specific by-laws that regulate the use or exploding of fireworks," said North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

The police reiterated that only dealers that are licenced in terms of the Explosives Act, and who are in possession of valid licences issued by an inspector, may deal in the sale of fireworks.

"No fireworks may be sold by a street hawker or vendor at a flea market, from the boot of a vehicle or trailer as this is in contravention of the Explosives Act, 1956," said Brigadier Mokgwabone.

The police said it will be unlawful for any person to use or explode any firework:

Within 500 meters of any explosives magazine, explosives factory, petroleum depot or gasometer.

In any building or any public thoroughfare.

In any other public place or resort, except with the prior written permission of the local authority.

Any person who by any act or omission commits a breach of any of the regulations, shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding R600 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months, or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

"The explosives that were used to commit the offence with, may be confiscated, in which case the cost of disposal thereof shall be borne by the accused."

The police urged the public to apply the following fireworks safety tips:

Buy only legal fireworks and always check expiry dates

Always use fireworks outdoors

Do not hold lit fireworks in your hand

Have a hose or bucket of water nearby

Stand back from all fireworks once they are lit

Keep pets under control and away from fireworks

Always comply with instructions as directed on the fireworks

Children under the age of 16 years should always use or light fireworks under the supervision of parents

Never try to make your own fireworks

Always point fireworks away from persons, houses and flammable substances

Do not allow children to pick-up pieces of fireworks immediately - some may still be ignited and can explode at any time and cause serious injuries.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Relations May Sweeten as Uganda Envoy Meets Rwandan President
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.