South Sudan: SUNA Interviewees Chairman of National Movement

Chairman of South Sudan National Movement , Dr Castillo Garang, which had signed on the Activated Peace Agreement , is one of the Southern leaders who concerned with topics of stability , peace and security in state of South Sudan and one of leaders whom move actively and widely to develop the state and improve live standard of the citizens.

Dr Castillo, would you explain us challenges that face consisting number of States in the State of South Sudan?

Financial capacities and population in each state are the main issue topic of states number, for that people should understand clearly that high costs of consisting a new state will pays by citizen and discount from development resources. AS we

doesn't have in South Sudan experience of administrating a federal system. In all Federal Systems , central government doesn't pay costs of official work such as salaries of the state parliament members , salaries of state government's members , Police and others requirements including education and Health but it pay by the state government via its own capacities. The Federal government pays costs of Borders Guards Forces, the Federal Criminal Police and some developmental projects. Federal system doesn't mean dividing into small governments as what happen in South Sudan. All those huge money that gone to the federal government were drawn from development sources that mean the state works to create jobs for the high rankers governors instead of expanding Develop projects for ordinary person. We have a practical model in Kenya where the states increased till it became over state's capacities, so they began to reduce these forty (40) states because of high costing in addition to high rate of corruption. It knowing that reducing number of states in the Developing Countries , means Increase of its finance resources which utilize to basic services as education, health and other developmental projects.

Does it mean in case of providing funds capacities, there is no problem to increase number of states?

If these are available of funds and qualified administrative and scientific cadres , we can increase the number over 40 or 50 state but without that experience will fail and returns to the first square. the reasonable question to whom speak on federalism, How finance these systems?

What about the national security in area of Red Sea? And importance of that for the State of South Sudan ?

Security of states in Red Sea region are so Important for South Sudan and it is necessary to strengthen its relation with Saudi Arabia. And we noticed and appreciated efforts of the Saudi ambassador Ali Bin Hassan Gaffer. Security stability important for South Sudan which depends completely on exporting oil via water lines in the Red Sea and what effect negatively on exporting oil actually causes direct harms to people's security because there is no way to reach oil for the international markets. And South Sudan hasn't other sources in case of stopping oil exporting.

Does that mean relations with the kingdom and other states in Red Sea important in future for State of South Sudan?

Yes of course, our relations with all these states such as Eretria , Yemen and even Egypt will lead to security stability in both Sudan and South of Sudan states. Besides it is not strange, that war in Yemen trouble Southern leaders because Bab Al- mandab Strait is a gate for our exports. Some of people who think war in Yemen doesn't interest us , doesn't read the geopolitical map correctly. And our Getting close to the Arab countries is the correct reading and benefit for both sides and found acceptance from western states. during a visit to Kuwait I received strategic American plan included building oil pipeline from Saudi Arab passing by Yemen, Bab Al -mandab Strait , State of South Sudan and passing also by Central Africa and Cameron to Atlantic occasion.

You said a strategic plan , what does it mean?

This plan aim to secure continues flow to exporting Saudi oil , south Sudan oil and Sudanese oil to the western markets via Atlantic oceans in case of insecurity conditions in region of middle East for reasons well-known for all. But as long this line doesn't build yet , our unique option of exporting oil and other Sudan's export depends completely on security stability of red sea. Concerning spiritual side in our relation with Saudi Arabia , we have big number of Muslims including the President Religious Affairs Advisor, Shek Juma Saeed and general secretary of the Islamic Council in the state of Southern Sudan Shek Abdulallah Burg, so relations with our neighbors doesn't depend only on economic benefits. Sudan and State of South Sudan have common Interest and our oil exports is passing via Sudanese lands and Bashaier port in Red Sea.

