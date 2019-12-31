Malawi: Charity Match Misses Target - Central Region FA Dissappointed

31 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Central Region Football Association (CRFA) has admitted it has registered a huge loss from a charity match which they organized aiming at raising funds to support families of two players and one official of Central Region Football League outfit Make Sure Pirates.

Charity Blantyre derby played in Kasungu suffers loss

The three died in a road accident after the minibus they were travelling overturned on their way to Mchinji to fulfil a league fixture.

According to CRFA vice general gecretary Antonio Manda, only K4.5 million was realized from gate collection out of the targeted K20 million.

He also revealed that the organizers have a balance of K2 million each to the participating teams thus Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

The match ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Meanwhile, Manda says the organizing committee will sit down to map the way forward on how best they can solve the problem.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Relations May Sweeten as Uganda Envoy Meets Rwandan President
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.