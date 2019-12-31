Malawi: Charity Match Misses Target - Central Region FA Dissappointed

Central Region Football Association (CRFA) has admitted it has registered a huge loss from a charity match which they organized aiming at raising funds to support families of two players and one official of Central Region Football League outfit Make Sure Pirates.

Charity Blantyre derby played in Kasungu suffers loss

The three died in a road accident after the minibus they were travelling overturned on their way to Mchinji to fulfil a league fixture.

According to CRFA vice general gecretary Antonio Manda, only K4.5 million was realized from gate collection out of the targeted K20 million.

He also revealed that the organizers have a balance of K2 million each to the participating teams thus Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

The match ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Meanwhile, Manda says the organizing committee will sit down to map the way forward on how best they can solve the problem.