Nigeria: Falling Out - Tacha Ends Management Deal With Teebillz' Billzvision

31 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Natacha Ibinabo Akide, ex-BBNaija housemate popularly known as Simply Tacha has ended management deal with Teebliz's Billzvision.

Following from Tacha's disqualification from BBNaija Season 4 on the 13th week, Teebillz offered to make her the biggest brand out of Africa.

Teebillz further said that Tacha is the Kim K of Nigeria.

The management deal, however, seems to be ending with the year as both Tacha and Teebillz took to Instagram to make the public announcement.

Tacha took to Instagram via her Instagram, handle, @simply_tacha to put out a statement

'This is an official statement to announce that Tacha and Billz Vision have parted ways amicably and new management will be announced soon.'

The reason remains unknown to the general public.

