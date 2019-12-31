Nigeria: Estate Surveyor Becomes Senior Right of Way Professional

31 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

A Nigerian and Lead consultant/Head of practice, Nuel Mark and Partners, Emmanuel Mark has been designated as Senior Right of Way Professional (SR/WA) of the International Right of Way Association (IRWA).

Mark who was the immediate past president, IRWA Nigeria Chapter 84 is the first and only professional to have been so designated SR/WA in Africa by IRWA.The SR/WA designation is the only designation reflecting evidence of professional accomplishment in the right of way profession.

The Interim Chief Executive Officer, International Right of Way Association, Daniel M Stekol in a letter to the former National Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), said "SR/WA) is the most prestigious professional designation granted to those right of way professionals who have achieved professional status through experience, education, and examination."

While congratulating him for the feat, Stekol stated that Mark will be "walking the stage in Minneapolis at the awards and recognition Luncheon to celebrate this accomplishment"

On the award, Mark said: " I am excited to be the first member of Chapter 84 to obtain the SR/WA designation in Nigeria and Africa--a certification which stands for the highest standard of excellence in the right of way profession.

"It means a world of impeccable disposition for me. To be the first to be designated SR/WA in my Chapter, in Nigeria and indeed the African continent as a whole is phenomenal and a defining moment for me."

Speaking on the future of the right of way chapter in Nigeria, the immediate past president, opined, "We have to redefine what the right of way profession means to us. We must work towards enlightening professionals all over Africa about the IRWA and the significance of the profession in the development of infrastructure real estate in Africa.

"It is no longer just about creating right of way for highways and utilities; the profession has become more complex. We have become more flexible and adaptable with the changes in our practice. I envision a Chapter that will be more proactive in all aspects of our profession as laws and regulations require us to be certified to practice in Nigeria."

