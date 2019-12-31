Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa Remanded in Custody

31 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

HARARE regional magistrate Mr Chrispen Mberewere yesterday remanded the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, in custody to January 14 next year when she is expected in court for her routine remand.

Her High Court bail and appeal hearings are expected to be heard today.

Mubaiwa appeared in court clad in a long dress and a new hairdo while both her hands were bandaged. She was also smiling at her relatives who were in the gallery.

Mubaiwa is facing charges of attempting to murder VP Chiwenga, illegally externalising US$1 033 000, laundering US$990 000 and fraudulently seeking to upgrade her customary union to a civil marriage without her husband's consent. The attempted murder charge arose when she accompanied her husband to South Africa in July for urgent medical attention.

Last week, prosecutor Mr Michael Reza opposed bail on the basis that Mubaiwa was under investigation on fresh charges over the abuse of Musha Mukadzi Zimbabwe Armed Forces Foundation funds, withholding daily allowances for her security aides during foreign trips and registering vehicles for winners in the Miss Zimbabwe pageant in her name.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Relations May Sweeten as Uganda Envoy Meets Rwandan President
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.