Kenya: 2020 Resolutions - 4pc of Kenyans Want to Get Married, 2pc Keen to Change Their Wardrobe

Nairobi — With just hours to the new Year 2020, Kenyans are at it again with their resolutions, some too hilarious.

While some are looking into starting a family in the New Year, there are those just keen to change their wardrobe as others think of changing jobs.

An end-of-year survey by TIFA released on Monday shows that 33 percent want to set up a business after surviving a year that saw increased layoffs than previous years meaning people are now keen on self-employment for prosperity.

Another set of Kenyans at 17 percent want to get a new job in 2020 while others want to own a house and pursue higher education at 13 percent, according to the poll, conducted between December 17 and 22.

Interestingly, the poll reveals, 18 percent of Kenyans have no resolutions for the coming year, while 2 percent just want to change their wardrobe.

"The personal annual goals Kenyans set fall into two broad categories those that require money and those that require their time commitment," the poll Lead Researcher Maggie Ireri said.

Unfortunately, she observed, Kenyans are failing to achieve in both categories Kenyans aspire to invest in big time items but do not have a savings plan.

And her advice: "It would be more prudent to set realistic savings goals in order to achieve those that require financing."

In 2019, Kenyans identified a high rate of unemployment and the high cost of living as their biggest challenges.

"There were also mentions of doctors/nurses' strike as a critical challenge faced. This is because, in at least 17 counties, nurses went on strike while doctors went on strike in at least 2 counties," reads the poll.