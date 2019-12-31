Kenya: 2020 Resolutions - 4pc of Kenyans Want to Get Married, 2pc Keen to Change Their Wardrobe

31 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — With just hours to the new Year 2020, Kenyans are at it again with their resolutions, some too hilarious.

While some are looking into starting a family in the New Year, there are those just keen to change their wardrobe as others think of changing jobs.

An end-of-year survey by TIFA released on Monday shows that 33 percent want to set up a business after surviving a year that saw increased layoffs than previous years meaning people are now keen on self-employment for prosperity.

Another set of Kenyans at 17 percent want to get a new job in 2020 while others want to own a house and pursue higher education at 13 percent, according to the poll, conducted between December 17 and 22.

Interestingly, the poll reveals, 18 percent of Kenyans have no resolutions for the coming year, while 2 percent just want to change their wardrobe.

"The personal annual goals Kenyans set fall into two broad categories those that require money and those that require their time commitment," the poll Lead Researcher Maggie Ireri said.

Unfortunately, she observed, Kenyans are failing to achieve in both categories Kenyans aspire to invest in big time items but do not have a savings plan.

And her advice: "It would be more prudent to set realistic savings goals in order to achieve those that require financing."

In 2019, Kenyans identified a high rate of unemployment and the high cost of living as their biggest challenges.

"There were also mentions of doctors/nurses' strike as a critical challenge faced. This is because, in at least 17 counties, nurses went on strike while doctors went on strike in at least 2 counties," reads the poll.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Relations May Sweeten as Uganda Envoy Meets Rwandan President
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.