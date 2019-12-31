Kenya: Top US Army Official Says Al-Shabaab Is a Global Menace Targeting America

31 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The Somalia-based Al-Shabaab terror group has been described as a global menace, in the wake of the Mogadishu attack that left more than 80 people dead.

The United States Army Maj. Gen. William Gayler in charge of operations at the U.S. Africa Command has now concluded the terror group's plan is to export violence regionally and eventually attack the US homeland.

His sentiments come in the background of airstrikes by the US Forces in Somalia, that killed four terrorists this past week.

"Since Al-Shabaab's first external attack in 2010, the group has ruthlessly killed hundreds," he said, "They have attacked and killed African partners, allies, and fellow Americans. They are a global menace and their sights are set on exporting violence regionally and eventually attacking the U.S. homeland."

The U.S. has now vowed to exert pressure on the terrorist organization to deny them the ability to plot terrorist attacks within Somalia and the region.

