Kenya: Where to Hang Out Tonight for New Year Cross Over

31 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

New Year's Eve is something that surely excites many. It's one kind of a gala celebration bidding adieus to the old year and welcoming a new one.

This time round, things won't be different either as a number of New Year parties in Nairobi have been lined up to usher in the New Year 2020 tonight.

Here are a few:

New Year's Twerk Fest (Xs Millionaires, Baricho Road)

How about that to usher in a new year? At the Xs Millionaires club, it will be a night of twerking all through the night. Organisers say there will be guest performances by twerk queens.

NYE PARTY THE MAI SISTER & FRIENDS (Sands club, Kilimani)

Straight out of Australia the Mai sisters Dijok and Teejae will be at Sands club to cross over the new year with exciting R&B experience for all their fans who will turn up.

CHURCHIL SHOW NYE EXPERIENCE (Garden City Mall, Thika Road)

New Year's eve live recording of Churchill Show will be staged at the Garden City Mall. On the menu will be fireworks, music and of course a night of laughter.

NEW YEAR'S EVE DINNER (Movenpick)

Dubbed Walk Into the New, With a View, the New Year's eve dinner party at Movenpick hotel will offer a 5-course of fine dining set menu pairing with a glass of premium wine per course. This will be accompanied by live DJ entertainment.

COUNTRY CROSSOVER (Ngong Raceourse)

This being the last country music concert for 2019 in Kenya, country's king of country music Sir Elvis will be ready to give a thrilling performance to celebrate the milestone of the genre in 254. His act will be backed up by Kareh B.

NYE Party 2020 Time Machine (Blue Door, Westland's)

The Time Machine concert presented by Jamhuri Events will be hosted at the Blue Door and headlined by Sauti Sol's Sol Generation.

Nviiri the Storyteller, Bensoul, Kaskazini will also be performing. The set will also feature DJ Kafi, DJ Bashthma, Nairobi The Dj and The DJ.

KENYA NIGHTS & J'S NYE NAIROBI 2020 (J's Westland's)

At the J's the Kenya Nights events is back. There is expected great performances from some of Kenya's Hip Hop and Electronic DJ who will be dropping top tracks from their sets from this year and years before. DJs lined up include DJ Paps, Dj Jones, Solvation, La Dave and DJ UV.

VISION 2020 ALCHEMIST NYE (Alchemist)

The end of a decade for sure calls for an extraordinary celebration. At the Alchemist, three top heavyweight DJ Suraj, DJ Kace, DJ Lizbon, DJ Cascher and DJ Xclusive will go head to head on the battle of the decks to usher in the New Year.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Condemn the Proposed New Currency
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Relations May Sweeten as Uganda Envoy Meets Rwandan President
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.